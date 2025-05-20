Strong, glaring case needed for interim order: SC to petitioners challenging Waqf Amendment Act

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that there was a presumption of constitutional validity in favour of every statute passed by the Centre and told the petitioners that if they want interim relief, then they must make a very strong and glaring case, while hearing a batch of pleas challenging the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025.

A bench of the top court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 on the question of passing interim orders.

During the hearing, the two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih orally observed that for a stay of the statute, a strong case has to be shown.

"There is a presumption of constitutionality in favour of every statute. For interim relief, you have to make out a very strong and glaring case. Otherwise, presumption of constitutionality will be there," CJI Gavai said.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for one of the petitioners, told the apex court that they have a strong prima facie case and asserted that "irreparable injury will be caused if the provisions are activated."

The arguments were inconclusive on Tuesday and would continue on Wednesday, when the Centre will argue defending the Waqf amendment act.