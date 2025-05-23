Calcutta HC asks teachers to shift protest venue, restricts participants to 200

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed protesting teachers and other staff of West Bengal government-run and -aided schools, who lost their jobs due to a Supreme Court ruling, to shift their protest venue in the interest of public convenience.

The court also limited the number of participants to 200 at any given time.

Hearing petitions filed by the Deserving Teachers Rights Forum, under whose banner the protest is being organised, and the state government, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh ordered the protesters to move to Central Park in Salt Lake, located opposite Bikash Bhavan, the state's education department headquarters.

The court directed the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation to provide essential amenities, including drinking water and bio-toilet facilities, at the new protest site.

Justice Ghosh allowed a maximum of 200 participants in the agitation at one time, with any additional sympathisers required to notify the police present at the site.

"Police and the members of the forum will make decisions on additional participation through mutual consensus," the judge said, adding that the forum must provide a list of 10 members authorised for such consultation.

Addressing the harsh summer conditions, the court further advised the state to adopt a humane approach.

"If possible, the administration should arrange temporary shelters for the protesters," Justice Ghosh added.