COCOMI protesters lock central government offices in Manipur

GUWAHATI: The ongoing protests in Manipur’s Imphal Valley intensified on Tuesday with the protesters beginning to lock central government offices.
In a viral social media video, protestors were seen locking the office of the state’s Chief Electoral Officer after overcoming resistance on the way from security personnel.
The protestors also locked the office of the Geological Survey of India. They put up banners there which read, “President’s rule must stop insulting Manipur’s identity.”
The Meitei organisation Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) is spearheading the protests. It had on Sunday announced mass protests, rallies, torch processions, and sit-ins against the recent alleged instruction by security personnel to conceal the words “Manipur State Transport” displayed on a state-run bus in which a media team was travelling to Ukhrul to cover the Shirui Lily festival.
The state government has already ordered a probe into the incident, but COCOMI has stuck to its guns. It demanded an apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the resignation of Chief Secretary PK Singh, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, holding them responsible for the incident, which “undermined Manipur’s identity, name, pride and respect.”
The opposition Congress on Tuesday slammed the government over the incident.
“If we cannot use the word ‘Manipur’ within Manipur, where is our integrity? Who issued orders for the concealment of the signage? They should come out and apologise to the people of Manipur,” demanded former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.
He said it was a shame that the governor, who is the head of the state, could not travel a distance of barely 7 km by road from the Imphal airport to the Raj Bhavan on Monday and had to be airlifted.
“The incident shows the total failure of the Government of India because Manipur is now under President’s rule,” he further stated.
Hundreds of protestors had formed a human chain on the airport road on Monday in anticipation of the governor’s road travel from the airport. In the wake of the protests, he was flown to the Kangla Fort in an army chopper. He covered the remaining 300 metres to Raj Bhavan by road under tight security.