COCOMI protesters lock central government offices in Manipur

GUWAHATI: The ongoing protests in Manipur’s Imphal Valley intensified on Tuesday with the protesters beginning to lock central government offices.

In a viral social media video, protestors were seen locking the office of the state’s Chief Electoral Officer after overcoming resistance on the way from security personnel.

The protestors also locked the office of the Geological Survey of India. They put up banners there which read, “President’s rule must stop insulting Manipur’s identity.”

The Meitei organisation Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) is spearheading the protests. It had on Sunday announced mass protests, rallies, torch processions, and sit-ins against the recent alleged instruction by security personnel to conceal the words “Manipur State Transport” displayed on a state-run bus in which a media team was travelling to Ukhrul to cover the Shirui Lily festival.

The state government has already ordered a probe into the incident, but COCOMI has stuck to its guns. It demanded an apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the resignation of Chief Secretary PK Singh, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, holding them responsible for the incident, which “undermined Manipur’s identity, name, pride and respect.”