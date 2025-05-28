In Kuwait, Owaisi says Pakistan must be brought back to FATF grey list

NEW DELHI: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who is part of the multi -party delegation, strongly advocated for Pakistan’s re-induction on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, and sought tighter financial scrutiny against the neighboring country.
During an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, Owaisi said Pakistan might use the $2 billion IMF loan to support its military and terror groups.
“Pakistan must be brought back in the FATF grey list. The importance of the FATF grey list is that there will be huge scrutiny on that nation when you do money transactions.”
He also termed Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir ‘stupid jokers’ after they were seen with a fake memento of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, which was launched in response to India’s Operation Sindoor.
“These stupid jokers want to compete with India. They gave a photograph of a 2019 Chinese Army drill, claiming it was a victory over India. This is what Pakistan indulges in. They cannot even gift a proper photograph,” he said.
Owaisi highlighted Pakistan’s involvement in sponsoring terror groups against India through money laundering and hawala transactions in the Middle East.
“It is a fact that Pakistan uses the Middle East hawala or money laundering to sponsor terror groups against India. Bringing Pakistan into FATF is very important because the 2 billion loan which the IMF is giving will be used by the Pakistani military,” Owaisi said.
Owaisi emphasised that Pakistan cannot raise religious issues to target India, pointing out that India has a larger Muslim population.
The delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, also includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Ghulam Nabi among others.
Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is part of the multi -party delegation, urged Singapore to push for inclusion of Pakistan on the FATF blacklist during a meeting with Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs, Sim Ann.
Jha said the delegation raised concerns over Pakistan’s continued misuse of financial aid, saying that funds are being diverted toward defence and terrorism rather than development. “Earlier, Pakistan was in the grey list. Singapore is a member of FATF. We requested that Pakistan be brought on the black list because whatever financial support it gets, its expenditure is on its defence or terrorism. There is no expense in development work.”