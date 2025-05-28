In Kuwait, Owaisi says Pakistan must be brought back to FATF grey list

NEW DELHI: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who is part of the multi -party delegation, strongly advocated for Pakistan’s re-induction on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, and sought tighter financial scrutiny against the neighboring country.

During an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, Owaisi said Pakistan might use the $2 billion IMF loan to support its military and terror groups.

“Pakistan must be brought back in the FATF grey list. The importance of the FATF grey list is that there will be huge scrutiny on that nation when you do money transactions.”