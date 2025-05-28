SC seeks SIT probe report, extends interim bail to Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday told Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, accused of making contentious social media posts on Operation Sindoor, that there was no impediment on his right to speech and expression, but he can’t post anything online with respect to the cases against him.

A partial working day bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta refused to modify as of now, the interim bail condition imposed on him on May 21 that he will not write any online post, article or make any oral speech related to either of the two online posts, which are subject matter of the investigation.

The top court had also restrained the professor from expressing any opinion in relation to the terrorist attack on Indian soil or the counter-response given by the Indian armed forces.

The bench said it is extending the interim bail granted to the professor and directed the SIT to furnish the investigation report on the next date of hearing.

The top court made it clear that the subject matter of investigation was two FIRs lodged against the professor and asked the Haryana police not to go “left and right” in the investigation and seek the “devices”, which the cops said they would like to examine.