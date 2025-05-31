Colombia withdraws statement offering condolences to Pakistan: Tharoor

BOGOTA: Colombia has withdrawn a statement offering condolences to Pakistan for the loss of lives following India's military strikes in response to the Pahalgam attack after an Indian parliamentary delegation explained Islamabad's relentless support to cross-border terrorism.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading an all-party delegation to the South American country, confirmed Bogota's withdrawal of the controversial statement after meeting Vice Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio.

In the last two days, the nine-member delegation held a series of meetings with Columbia's senior political brass, apprising India's policy of "zero tolerance for terrorism" and its retaliatory strikes against terror infrastructure on Pakistani soil following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

"Began today with an excellent meeting with the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio, and her senior colleagues dealing with the Asia-Pacific," Tharoor said in a social media post.

"I expressed India's view of recent events and voiced disappointment at Colombia's statement on 8 May conveying 'heartfelt condolences' to Pakistan," he said.

"The Minister assured me that the statement had been withdrawn and that our position was now properly understood and strongly supported," the Congress MP added.

At a media briefing on Thursday, Tharoor voiced his deep disappointment over Colombia offering condolences for the loss of lives in Pakistan following India's military actions.

However, there was no official word from New Delhi on Colombia's position following India's Operation Sindoor and its withdrawal of the statement.