India sees 3,000+ active COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths; Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi lead surge

NEW DELHI: India’s active COVID-19 cases have surged past 3,000, with Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi driving the spike, according to government data. As of May 31, the country reported 3,395 active cases -- a jump of 2,385 since May 19.
As many as 26 deaths were reported on Saturday, up from 11 deaths recorded till May 26, according to Krishna Prasad, a health data analyst.
According to the Kerala-based data expert, as many as 26 states and UTs are reporting active cases. Most states have started recording COVID-19 cases, which was not so until May 19, when a clear pattern of rise was reported in the country.
Kerala is the worst affected, with 1,336 active cases reported on Saturday. On May 26, the southern state reported 430 active cases. Six deaths were reported, four up from May 26 in the state.
Apart from Kerala, which has reported six deaths, Maharashtra has reported seven deaths. The two states are followed by Karnataka (3), Delhi (3), Uttar Pradesh (2), Tamil Nadu (1), Gujarat (1), Rajasthan (1), Madhya Pradesh (1) and Punjab (1).
Maharashtra also recorded an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. The state, which has reported seven deaths, including one on Saturday, has recorded 467 cases, up from 209 on May 26.
Meanwhile, Delhi has recorded 375 cases, 270 more than on May 26 when it recorded 105 cases.
Karnataka has also reported a doubling of COVID cases since May 26. On May 26, 47 active cases were recorded; in just six days, the number went up to 234 on Saturday.
Other states reporting COVID cases are Tamil Nadu (185 as compared to 69 on May 26), Gujarat (265 compared to 83 till May 26), Uttar Pradesh (117 compared to 15 cases till May 26), West Bengal (205 compared to 12 till May 26), Rajasthan (60 compared to 12), Puducherry (41 as compared to 9), Haryana (26 as compared to 11), Madhya Pradesh (16 as compared to 9).
Earlier, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl said that there was no cause for worry. He said there has been an uptick in cases -- first from the south, then west and now from the north.
All these cases are being monitored through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).
“As of now, the severity is generally low. There’s nothing to worry about. We should be vigilant and always be prepared,” Dr Bahl had said.
“People do not need to take any immediate action. They should follow normal precautions. So, there is nothing special to do right now,” the ICMR DG added.