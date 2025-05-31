India sees 3,000+ active COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths; Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi lead surge

NEW DELHI: India’s active COVID-19 cases have surged past 3,000, with Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi driving the spike, according to government data. As of May 31, the country reported 3,395 active cases -- a jump of 2,385 since May 19.

As many as 26 deaths were reported on Saturday, up from 11 deaths recorded till May 26, according to Krishna Prasad, a health data analyst.

According to the Kerala-based data expert, as many as 26 states and UTs are reporting active cases. Most states have started recording COVID-19 cases, which was not so until May 19, when a clear pattern of rise was reported in the country.

Kerala is the worst affected, with 1,336 active cases reported on Saturday. On May 26, the southern state reported 430 active cases. Six deaths were reported, four up from May 26 in the state.

Apart from Kerala, which has reported six deaths, Maharashtra has reported seven deaths. The two states are followed by Karnataka (3), Delhi (3), Uttar Pradesh (2), Tamil Nadu (1), Gujarat (1), Rajasthan (1), Madhya Pradesh (1) and Punjab (1).

Maharashtra also recorded an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. The state, which has reported seven deaths, including one on Saturday, has recorded 467 cases, up from 209 on May 26.