Stray dog menace: Chief Secretaries of States, UTs tender 'unconditional apology' in SC for not filing compliance affidavit

NEW DELHI: Complying with earlier directions, the Chief Secretaries of States and Union Territories appeared before the SC and tendered an 'unconditional apology' for not filing a compliance affidavit on the menace of stray dog bites.

Taking into record the appearance of the Chief Secretaries, a three-judge special bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Vikram Nath, comprising Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice N V Anjaria, said it will pass appropriate directions on November 7 in the case.

"Apart from recording the appearance and affidavits, we will also be issuing a few directions with respect to institutional menace -- the employees supporting and feeding the dogs in government institutions, public sector institutions and other institutions. We will definitely be issuing directions," said the top court.

During the course of a brief hearing, the top court impleaded the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) as a respondent in the case. It also clarified that Senior Advocate Guarav Agarwal will continue as the amicus curiae to assist in the matter.

In its last hearing on October 31, the SC had refused to allow the request of Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta seeking personal exemption of physical appearance of Chief Secretaries of States and Union Territories in the case, remarking "let them come."