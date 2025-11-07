Rahul Gandhi accuses NDA of reducing Bihar’s people to labourers, vows revival under Mahagathbandhan

PATNA: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government of "turning" the people of Bihar into "labourers" over the past 20 years.

Addressing a public rally in Bhagalpur, the Congress MP appealed to people to support the Mahagathbandhan to enable it to form the next government in Bihar for the state’s rapid development.

“If you want industries to be set up, quality education, and good governance, then vote for Mahagathbandhan,” he told the gathering.

Gandhi also renewed his allegations of voter fraud in the Haryana Assembly elections, stating that “Haryana has 20 million electors, but there are over 2.5 million fake voters in the state’s voter list.”

He claimed that “members of the BJP live in Uttar Pradesh and vote in both Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.”

Gandhi alleged that the name of a Brazilian woman appeared 22 times in Haryana’s voter list. “In Haryana, one household has 500 voters, and another has 60. When we inquired, no one lived in the houses,” he said, adding that the Congress had provided proof of how votes were stolen in Haryana.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Election Commission of conspiring to manipulate votes in Haryana, as well as vote theft in the Lok Sabha, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh elections.

He also criticised the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, accusing it of removing Mahagathbandhan supporters’ names and withholding voter lists until the last minute.

Rahul said that the Prime Minister often talked about reducing data prices so that youth can make reels and earn money. “But the money spent on data goes to big companies. This is an attempt to distract the youth so that they don’t demand jobs,” he told the crowd.

He later interacted with the weavers of Bhagalpur, known as the “Silk City” of Bihar. Rahul was in Bhagalpur to address a rally in support of Mahagathbandhan candidates. Congress sitting MLA Ajeet Sharma, who is seeking re-election from the seat, was also present.