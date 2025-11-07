Tejashwi Yadav says Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj will have ‘no impact’ on Bihar polls

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that poll strategist Prashant Kishor, whose party Jan Suraaj made its electoral debut in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections on Thursday, would have “no impact” on the outcome.

In an interview with NDTV, Yadav dismissed speculation that Kishor’s party could split votes from the RJD. “This question… about which party will damage us or who can help us… the RJD has been pushed into this narrative. Some will claim that in the last election Chirag Paswan helped us or speculate Kishor will steal votes from us in this election… but we have nothing to do with this,” he said.

Yadav added, “I have only belief… that we are going to form the government and Bihar will change.”

He also referenced past tensions in the BJP-JDU alliance, noting that in the previous election, Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party contested independently, which affected the BJP-JDU vote share. “Paswan’s solo run took away nearly 5.7 per cent votes from the BJP-led alliance… at the same time, the opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, picked up nearly nine per cent more than it got in 2015,” Yadav said, according to NDTV.