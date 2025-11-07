Tejashwi’s favourite CM is Stalin, whose party compares Biharis with bidis: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday criticised RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for calling Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin his “favourite CM,” alleging that the DMK had previously insulted Biharis by comparing them to bidis.
“Someone asked Lalu’s son who his favourite CM is. He said Stalin, do you know who he is? His party compares Biharis with bidis. His party insults Biharis and disgraces them. Tejashwi’s favourite is this CM,” Shah claimed at a rally in Bhagalpur. He also accused the DMK of opposing the construction of the Ram Temple and “insulting Sanatan Dharma.”
The remarks come after Stalin last week criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged comments that DMK leaders harassed workers from Bihar, asking the PM to avoid “cheap politics” targeting Tamils ahead of elections.
Shah also targeted the broader opposition, saying the RJD-Congress combine had no development agenda for Bihar. “Lalu-Rahul-Rabri have not done anything for the poor, except patronising infiltrators who are taking away jobs, foodgrain, and other resources,” he said. He described the Mahagathbandhan as a “thagbandhan,” lacking both policy direction and unity.
Addressing security concerns, Shah alleged that Maoists “reigned supreme” in Bihar’s Gaya, Aurangabad, Jamui, and other districts during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as Chief Minister and credited the current government with eliminating Naxalism. “If you want to prevent ‘jungle raj,’ vote for the NDA,” he said.
“In this Naxal-affected area, around 150 Naxals had hijacked the Dhanbad-Patna Express, killing three people. The area was completely under Naxal control. But now, thanks to PM Modi’s efforts, it is Naxal-free. Earlier, voting used to end by 3 PM; now, people can vote till 5 PM,” Shah said.
He also took a dig at Lalu Prasad Yadav, claiming that if the Mahagathbandhan comes to power, it would create a new department called “Apaharan” (kidnapping).
He also criticised the Congress leadership, alleging that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi “did not have the courage” to respond to repeated terror attacks during the UPA regime.
Shah further promised a series of development initiatives in Bihar if the NDA retains power. Speaking at rallies in Jamui and Bihpur, he announced plans for an electric vehicle manufacturing cluster, a defence corridor, world-class expressways, new highways, medical and engineering colleges, and an investment of Rs 20,000 crore in pisciculture. He also reiterated support for the construction of a grand temple dedicated to Goddess Sita in Bihar.
On the political front, Shah warned voters about potential law-and-order issues under an RJD government. “No one can prevent riots in Bhagalpur if the RJD wins the Bihar polls. You have to decide whether you want the kidnapping industry in Diara or the development of tourism,” he said.