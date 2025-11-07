Tejashwi’s favourite CM is Stalin, whose party compares Biharis with bidis: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday criticised RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for calling Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin his “favourite CM,” alleging that the DMK had previously insulted Biharis by comparing them to bidis.

“Someone asked Lalu’s son who his favourite CM is. He said Stalin, do you know who he is? His party compares Biharis with bidis. His party insults Biharis and disgraces them. Tejashwi’s favourite is this CM,” Shah claimed at a rally in Bhagalpur. He also accused the DMK of opposing the construction of the Ram Temple and “insulting Sanatan Dharma.”

The remarks come after Stalin last week criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged comments that DMK leaders harassed workers from Bihar, asking the PM to avoid “cheap politics” targeting Tamils ahead of elections.

Shah also targeted the broader opposition, saying the RJD-Congress combine had no development agenda for Bihar. “Lalu-Rahul-Rabri have not done anything for the poor, except patronising infiltrators who are taking away jobs, foodgrain, and other resources,” he said. He described the Mahagathbandhan as a “thagbandhan,” lacking both policy direction and unity.