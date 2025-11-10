Bihar assembly election: Litmus test for NDA, Mahagathbandhan in second and final phase

PATNA: The second phase of Bihar assembly polls will be like a litmus test for both ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan, as both alliances are apparently evenly poised in the first round.

The second phase of polling will take place in 122 constituencies across 20 districts of Bihar.

After the first round of the election, held on November 6, which finished with a record voter turnout, the second phase polls to be held on Tuesday will decide which alliance will finally form the government in the state.

As many as 40 seats in Tirhut, 24 in Seemanchal, 26 in Magadh, and 22 seats in Shahabad regions will go to the polls in the second phase. The 122 seats going to polls in the second and final phase are spread across 20 districts of Bihar’s central, western and northern regions.

BJP traditionally dominated Tirhut, Saran, and northern Mithilanchal regions, whereas JD(U) has a strong ground in Bhagalpur. Mahagathbandhan, on the other hand, has dominant base in Magadh and Shahabad regions covering the districts of Jehabanad, Gaya, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Kaimur, Arwal, and Nawada.

Congress, however, does not have a strong influence in this region and it largely rallied on its allies. While the opposition Mahagathbandhan faces the challenge of repeating its performance in Shahabad and Magadh regions, the ruling NDA will have to perform better in these regions and also hold its electoral bastions intact.

In the 2020 assembly elections, the NDA dominated in Tirhut, while the Mahagathbandhan performed better in Magadh and Shahabad regions. During that election, Mahagathbandhan won only seven out of the 24 assembly seats in Seemanchal, whereas NDA won 31 out of the 40 seats in Tirhut region.