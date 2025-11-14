Delhi blast: Security forces demolish accused Dr Umar Nabi's house in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: In an early morning operation, security forces demolished the house of Dr Umar Nabi, who was behind the wheel of the car that exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening.

The house of Dr Umar Nabi at Quil village in Pulwama in south Kashmir was demolished by security forces in the early hours today. An IED was used to demolish the house to send a strong message against militants and militancy, police sources said.

Before demolishing the house, the family members were taken out of the house.

Dr Umar, who has emerged as mastermind of the interstate "white collar militant network", exploded his i20 car near Red Fort, Delhi on Monday evening after his associates were detained and security agencies were zeroing in on him.

The DNA samples of his father and mother matched with the body parts recovered from the i20 car used in the Delhi bombing. Umar’s mother, father and two brothers were picked up by police after the Delhi blast.

J&K Police, alongwith UP and Haryana Police and intelligence agencies is conducting an in depth investigation in the "white collar militant network" involving medical professionals to fully dismantle the network.