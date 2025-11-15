Impact of SIR evident in NDA's huge mandate in Bihar polls, says BJP Kerala Chief

Amid allegations by the opposition parties that the NDA alliance's clean sweep in the Bihar Assembly polls was made possible through the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the Election Commission, a senior BJP leader has echoed the same.
Commenting on the massive win NDA achieved in Bihar, BJP Kerala Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said that it reflected the impact of the SIR and the removal of "fake voters."
Through the huge mandate of the NDA in Bihar, there is now clarity with regard to the implementation of the SIR, he said.
He alleged that these "fake voters" had previously contributed to the "political success" of parties like the Congress and the RJD.
"Everybody can now see the impact of the removal of fake voters through the SIR. That's why the parties, including the CPI (M) and the Congress in Kerala, are opposing the SIR and trying to block it," Chandrasekhar told reporters.
The BJP state president further said the time of 'vote bank politics' and the 'conventional propaganda of anti-incumbency wave' was over and people would vote for a government which provides them development and corruption-free administration.
People of Kerala also deserve a government which assures them good governance, he added.
The NDA coalition, comprising the JDU and the BJP as key allies, swept the Bihar polls, winning 202 out of the 243 constituencies, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan was reduced to just 35 seats.
The allies of the Mahagathbandhan, including Congress and Left parties, have pointed to discrepancies in polling data and the SIR of electoral rolls to explain the alliance's defeat in the polls.
Nearly 65 lakh names were deleted from Bihar's voter list during the SIR, which was held just ahead of the Assembly polls. The opposition parties had pointed out several discrepancies in the final voter list published after the SIR.
Seemanchal, which includes Kishanganj, Katihar, Araria, and Purnea, reported the highest 7.7 per cent deletions. The Magadh division, on the other hand, saw the highest addition of voters, at 2.6 per cent, across its seven districts.
In 2020, the opposition had dominated Magadh, winning 30 of 47 seats, while the NDA managed only 17. However, the NDA swept the Magadh-Bhojpur region in the 2025 polls, winning over 50 seats.
Several pleas challenging the SIR are pending before the Supreme Court.