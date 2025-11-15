Impact of SIR evident in NDA's huge mandate in Bihar polls, says BJP Kerala Chief

Amid allegations by the opposition parties that the NDA alliance's clean sweep in the Bihar Assembly polls was made possible through the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the Election Commission, a senior BJP leader has echoed the same.

Commenting on the massive win NDA achieved in Bihar, BJP Kerala Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said that it reflected the impact of the SIR and the removal of "fake voters."

Through the huge mandate of the NDA in Bihar, there is now clarity with regard to the implementation of the SIR, he said.

He alleged that these "fake voters" had previously contributed to the "political success" of parties like the Congress and the RJD.

"Everybody can now see the impact of the removal of fake voters through the SIR. That's why the parties, including the CPI (M) and the Congress in Kerala, are opposing the SIR and trying to block it," Chandrasekhar told reporters.

The BJP state president further said the time of 'vote bank politics' and the 'conventional propaganda of anti-incumbency wave' was over and people would vote for a government which provides them development and corruption-free administration.