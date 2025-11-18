Urge Centre, Bihar govt to order probe if my parents subjected to mental harassment: Tej Pratap Yadav

PATNA: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday came out in support of his sister Rohini Acharya following her recent public allegations of humiliation by her brother Tejashwi Yadav and the latter's aide Sanjay Yadav, and also urged the Centre and the Bihar government to order a probe if his parents were subjected to any form of mental harassment.

The former Bihar minister, who lost the election from Mahua assembly seat, voiced his sentiments in support of his sister Rohini Acharya in a post on his X handle, blaming the crisis on 'Jaichand', a metaphor for traitors.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Bihar government to investigate if his parents have been subjected to any form of mental harassment.