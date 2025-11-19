'Impotent rage': Ex-judges, veterans flay Rahul Gandhi's attacks on ECI over 'vote chori' claims

A group of citizens comprising former judges, retired bureaucrats and veteran armed forces officers have lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for unleashing what they claimed his "impotent rage born out of repeated electoral failure" to tarnish the dignity of the Election Commission.

In a joint statement, these 272 personalities said that the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha has repeatedly attacked the Election Commission over accusations of "vote theft" using "unbelievably uncouth rhetoric" and by claiming that he would "hound" officers when they superannuate from the poll authority.

"Yet, despite such scathing accusations, there has been no formal complaint filed by him, along with the prescribed sworn affidavit, to escape his accountability for levelling unsubstantiated allegations and threatening public servants in performance of their duty," it said.

"This pattern of behaviour reflects what might be called "impotent rage" - deep anger born of repeated electoral failure and frustration, without a concrete plan to reconnect with the people," said the statement signed by National Green Tribunal Chairman Adarsh Kumar Goel, former judges SN Dhingra, Hemant Gupta, Rajiv Lochan, former RAW chief Sanjeev Tripathi, and former NIA director C Mod among others.