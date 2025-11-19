Nowgam blast: Experts, leaders question storage of 3,000 kg explosives in residential police station

SRINAGAR: Security experts and political leaders have raised serious questions over the handling and storage of nearly 3,000 kilograms of explosives at Nowgam Police Station in a densely populated area, following a devastating blast during sampling that killed nine people and injured 32 others.
Former J&K police chief S P Vaid said explosives should never be stored in residential areas. “Established guidelines require explosive materials to be kept in isolated and safe locations. I don’t know whether the guidelines were followed in this case,” he said.
The ammonium nitrate kept at the station is highly sensitive and can detonate easily. “It can explode if it comes in contact with water or a spark. Even striking a match while sealing it can trigger an explosion,” Vaid added.
Around 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate, seized after busting an inter-state white-collar militant module, had been stored in the police station where the original case was registered. On Saturday evening, a massive explosion occurred during sampling, shattering the surrounding area.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said an investigation is underway. “We are hopeful to get answers about the large quantities of explosives kept here, under what circumstances they were brought and stored, and how they were being handled,” he said.
PDP leader Iltija Mufti questioned why such a large quantity of ammonium nitrate was stored in a crowded locality for four days. “It is negligence on the part of the police. There should be an inquiry into why such a large quantity of explosives was kept in a police station in a densely populated area for so many days,” she said.
Mufti also criticised the presence of civilians during the sampling. “Why were civilians, including the Naib Tehsildar, taken there when they don’t know how to seal ammonium nitrate? This was extremely dangerous and an accident waiting to happen."
She said that there was a huge lapse of judgment, and heads should roll
National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi called the incident a “big lapse” and demanded a thorough investigation. “Handling highly explosive material with insensitivity and unprofessionalism must be probed. Responsibility should be fixed at every level. They should prove it was an accidental blast, and if so, justice for the victims means holding accountable those whose negligence led to this tragedy,” he said.
BJP leader Ravindra Raina also called for a detailed inquiry into the incident.
The victims include SIA Inspector 37-year-old Asrar Ahmad Shah R/o Kupwara; 33-yr-old Arshad Ahmad Shah, a Crime Branch photographer from Kulgam; Javaid Mansoor Rather, 40, a crime photographer from Tral, Pulwama; Naib Tehsildar Muzaffer Ahmad Khan, 33, R/o Soibug, Budgam; Suhail Ahmad Rather, a chowkidar R/o Natipora, Srinagar; Tailor Mohammad Shafi Parray, who had been called to police station to assist in sample collection; and constables Aijaz Ahmad, Mohammad Amin and Showkat Ahmad Shah of FSL, Srinagar