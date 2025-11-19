Nowgam blast: Experts, leaders question storage of 3,000 kg explosives in residential police station

SRINAGAR: Security experts and political leaders have raised serious questions over the handling and storage of nearly 3,000 kilograms of explosives at Nowgam Police Station in a densely populated area, following a devastating blast during sampling that killed nine people and injured 32 others.

Former J&K police chief S P Vaid said explosives should never be stored in residential areas. “Established guidelines require explosive materials to be kept in isolated and safe locations. I don’t know whether the guidelines were followed in this case,” he said.

The ammonium nitrate kept at the station is highly sensitive and can detonate easily. “It can explode if it comes in contact with water or a spark. Even striking a match while sealing it can trigger an explosion,” Vaid added.

Around 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate, seized after busting an inter-state white-collar militant module, had been stored in the police station where the original case was registered. On Saturday evening, a massive explosion occurred during sampling, shattering the surrounding area.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said an investigation is underway. “We are hopeful to get answers about the large quantities of explosives kept here, under what circumstances they were brought and stored, and how they were being handled,” he said.