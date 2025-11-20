ED gets 13-day custody of Al Falah group chairman

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR/LUCKNOW: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating the Al Falah group at the centre of the Delhi blast case for alleged money laundering, has uncovered tainted funds amounting to Rs 415 crore, sources said on Wednesday.

The agency has secured 13-day custody of Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, the chairman and founder of the group. An official said the Al Falah group generated “proceeds of crime” by deceiving students through false claims about the accreditation and recognition of its institutions.

Meanwhile, sources said around 10 people associated with the Al-Falah University, including three from Kashmir, are missing. Their mobile phones too are switched off. Their disappearances came to light after a joint operation by the J&K and Haryana police.

In J&K, the police on Wednesday inspected lockers belonging to doctors in the Valley.

In Uttar Pradesh, the state Anti-Terrorist Squad launched a comprehensive information-gathering exercise across eight districts, seeking detailed records of all students, teachers and management personnel associated with all operational madrasas.