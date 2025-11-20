India, France ink pact to deepen collaboration in defence R&D

NEW DELHI: India and France on Thursday elevated their strategic partnership by agreeing to collaborate in defence research and development too.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, "A Technical Agreement has been signed between Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and Directorate General of Armaments (DGA), France to deepen collaboration in defence research and development (R&D)."

The aim is "to leverage the combined expertise and resources of both nations/entities to develop innovative solutions for future defence challenges," said the MoD.

The agreement provides a formal framework for joint research and training programs, testing activities, exchange of information, organisation of workshops, seminars etc. to enhance skill and knowledge in defence R&D.

Under the agreement, the transfer of equipment, know-how and technologies will be available to both countries. Key areas of cooperation outlined in this agreement include Aeronautical platforms, Unmanned vehicles, Advanced Materials for defence applications, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Space, Navigation, Advanced Propulsion, Advanced Sensors, Quantum Technologies, Underwater Technologies and other areas of mutual interest.