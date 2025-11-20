India, France ink pact to deepen collaboration in defence R&D

NEW DELHI: India and France on Thursday elevated their strategic partnership by agreeing to collaborate in defence research and development too.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, "A Technical Agreement has been signed between Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and Directorate General of Armaments (DGA), France to deepen collaboration in defence research and development (R&D)."
The aim is "to leverage the combined expertise and resources of both nations/entities to develop innovative solutions for future defence challenges," said the MoD.
The agreement provides a formal framework for joint research and training programs, testing activities, exchange of information, organisation of workshops, seminars etc. to enhance skill and knowledge in defence R&D.
Under the agreement, the transfer of equipment, know-how and technologies will be available to both countries. Key areas of cooperation outlined in this agreement include Aeronautical platforms, Unmanned vehicles, Advanced Materials for defence applications, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Space, Navigation, Advanced Propulsion, Advanced Sensors, Quantum Technologies, Underwater Technologies and other areas of mutual interest.
Both sides expressed confidence that this cooperation will significantly contribute to national security and global defence technology advancements.
India's first ever strategic partnership was established with France in 1998. Bilateral defence ties have gained strength in recent years. The Indian Air Force has inducted 36 Rafale fighter jets, while the Indian Navy has completed the induction of six Scorpene Submarines (P-75).
The Centre has already approved future procurement of 26 Rafale M (Marine) aircraft, consisting of 22 single-seater and four double-seater trainer versions, to be deployed on aircraft carriers.
As reported earlier by The New Indian Express, in July 2023, India and France announced a raft of ground-breaking defence cooperation projects including the joint development of jet and helicopter engines. Back then, the two strategic partners also expressed commitment to cooperate in the co-development and co-production of advanced defence technologies, including for the benefit of third countries.