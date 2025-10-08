'Casteist, hateful': Punjab Police cracks down on objectionable social media content targeting CJI Gavai

CHANDIGARH: Cracking down on unlawful and objectionable social media content targeting CJI BR Gavai, the Punjab Police registered several First Information Reports (FIRs) following receipt of numerous complaints from various districts of the State over a hundred social media handles.

A police officer said that social media content relating to attacks on high constitutional authority, caste-based vilification and incitement, public mischief with a direct attempt to disturb peace and public order by unjustly exploiting caste and communal sentiments has been flagged and FIRs have been registered in accordance with the law.

The posts and videos in question contain casteist and hate-filled expressions intended to promote communal disharmony, disturb public order and erode respect for judicial institutions.

He further stated that the social media content included unlawful and objectionable content targeting the Chief Justice of India.

The contents of the social media posts included content that were intended to provoke violence and erode respect for constitutional position, intentional intimidation, insult to a member of a scheduled caste, attempts to promote enmity, hatred and ill-will, promote enmity between groups on grounds of caste, and, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and statements conducting to public mischief.

The First Information Reports (FIR) u/s 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s) and 3(1)(u) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and Sections 196, 352, 353(1), 353(2) and 61 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita have been registered in various police stations on receipt of information disclosing the commission of cognisable offences.

Further investigations into the FIRs are being conducted.

Two days back in a shocking and reprehensible incident, a 71-year-old advocate hurled a shoe at the Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, during the proceedings in Court Number 1 in Supreme Court.

Notably, reacting to it, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal today said the incident and subsequent online threats and abuse directed at the CJI appeared to be part of a 'pre-planned and systematic attempt to browbeat the judiciary.’