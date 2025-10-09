BSP will fight 2027 UP election solo, says Mayawati at Lucknow rally

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday said her party would contest the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on its own and ruled out any alliances.

Addressing a rally in Lucknow, Mayawati said that alliances in the past had only helped partner parties, while the BSP's own vote base did not receive reciprocal support.

"Based on our experience so far, I want to make it clear that whenever our party has contested Assembly elections in alliance, especially here in Uttar Pradesh, we have not benefited in any significant way," she said.

"Our party's votes get transferred one-sidedly to the alliance partner, but because of their casteist mindset, upper castes do not transfer to BSP candidates. This is the reality. As a result, our candidates win fewer seats, and our overall vote share declines," the BSP chief said.

Mayawati also pointed out that coalition governments involving the BSP never lasted their full term.

"Whenever we have formed a coalition government (in UP), it has collapsed before completing its tenure. When we contest elections through alliances, our vote percentage falls, and when we form the government through alliances, it falls before its time," she said.