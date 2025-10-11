SIT receives late singer Zubeen’s viscera report, Singapore examining India’s request to conduct probe there

The SIT is facing criticism for not visiting Singapore as part of the investigation. However, Gupta retorted that the police of one country cannot visit another country to conduct a probe on their own. He mentioned that the SIT should work in accordance with the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) that India and Singapore signed.

“After we launched investigation, we had immediately sent a request under MLAT to Singapore through the Ministry of Home Affairs for materials needed in the investigation such as CCTV footage, statements of people etc,” Gupta said.

“The office of the Attorney General, the nodal agency in Singapore, received our request. It is examining it and will let us know. We cannot conduct investigation without their approval. We cannot do it stealthily as well as it is illegal and will be prosecuted for it. We can conduct investigation in Singapore only through Singapore Police,” he explained.

The SIT has been constantly in touch with the Indian High Commission, he stated.

The SIT sent notices to 11 Singapore-based Assamese who were on the yacht during the singer’s last moments and only one of them, Rupkamal Kalit, deposed before it. His statement was recorded.

Asked about the remaining 10 NRIs, Gupta said, “We are taking steps to ensure that they come. We hope they will join the investigation soon.”