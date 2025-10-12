'Girls shouldn’t be out at night’: Mamata's shocking remark on Durgapur gangrape; CM says comments taken out of context

Reacting to the gangrape of a medical student in West Bengal's Durgapur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday made a controversial remark suggesting that girls "should not be allowed" to go outside college at night.

Banerjee, however, later alleged that her comments were taken out of context.

Speaking to reporters at Kolkata airport, Mamata called the incident "shocking" and said no accused would be spared.

"This is a shocking incident...We have zero tolerance for such crimes. Three accused have been arrested and police are conducting search for others. Nobody will be spared," she said.

The student, from Jaleswar in Odisha's Balasore district, was allegedly raped by several men in Durgapur, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred outside the private medical college campus on Friday night, when the second-year student went out with a friend for dinner.

In her first reaction, Banerjee criticised the institution for letting the girls go out at night, saying: "She was studying in a private medical college. Whose responsibility is it? How did she come out at 12.30 am?... The girls should not be allowed to go outside (college) at night. They have to protect themselves also."

"Students staying in hostels, especially those from outside West Bengal, are expected to follow hostel rules. They should avoid venturing out late at night, although they have the fundamental right to go wherever they want," the chief minister added.