'Technical issue': Afghanistan Foreign Minister on exclusion of female journalists from press meet

Afghanistan's Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has said the exclusion of women journalists from Friday's press conference in New Delhi 'was not intended and more of a technical issue.'

“Regarding the press conference, it was due to the short notice. The participation list was prepared with specific journalists, and it was more of a technical issue and not deliberate exclusion. It was not intended," he said during the second press meet on Sunday, for which both men and women journalists were invited.

Muttaqi is on a six-day visit to India. In his press conference held on October 10 (Friday) in New Delhi, female journalists were not allowed to participate.

The incident had sparked widespread criticism. Many termed it as a reflection of the Taliban's misogyny, infamous for barring women from accessing education and most workplaces. Journalists condemned the Indian government for encouraging such policies in the country.