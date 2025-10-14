Supreme Court extends stay of ED's money laundering probe against TASMAC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended its stay on the ED's money laundering probe against Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) in the alleged Rs 21,000 crore scam, till the top court passes an order on the pending review pleas challenging certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A two-judge bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran -- who was hearing the petitions filed by the State of Tamil Nadu and TASMAC challenging Madras High Court's rejection of its plea against searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate on the TASMAC headquarters -- posted the matter.

The top court extended the stay on the probe by the ED, after being apprised by TASAMC regarding the non-supply of the Enforcement Case Information Report, which the Vijay Madanlal decision held that ECIR need not be supplied to the parties.

During the hearing on Tuesday, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing TASMAC, submitted that the state vigilance had filed 47 FIRs against liquor outlet operators over allegations of corruption from 2014-21, but ED entered the scene in 2025 and raided the headquarters and took the phones and devices of the officers.