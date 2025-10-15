Durgapur gang rape: After initial criticism, victim's father apologises to 'mother-like' Mamata

KOLKATA: Two days after claiming that West Bengal is under "Aurangzeb's rule", the father of the Durgapur gang rape victim on Wednesday described Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a "mother-like figure" and urged her to forgive him if he had said anything wrong against her.

He also appealed to Banerjee to help his daughter get justice, but said he wants to take his daughter back home in Odisha.

"Mamata Banerjee is like a mother-like figure to me. If I have said anything wrong, I ask her to forgive me. I will render countless obeisance at her feet. But I ask her to help my daughter get justice," he told television channels on Wednesday.

The father of the MBBS student on Monday criticised Banerjee's remarks that "women should not venture out at night", saying that he no longer felt safe in West Bengal.

"It seems Bengal is under the rule of Aurangzeb. I want to take my daughter back to Odisha. Her life comes first, career later," he had said.