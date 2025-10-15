Gitanjali seeks SC nod to amend petition challenging Wangchuk's detention; next hearing on Oct 29

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to petitioner Gitanjali J Angmo's request to amend her habeus corpus petition challenging her husband Sonam Wangchuk's detention under the NSA.

A bench of the top court, headed by Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice NV Anjaria adjourned the plea to October 29, Wednesday.

A couple of days ago, the Centre had provided her the grounds of Wangchuk's detention under NSA.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Angmo, sought permission of the top court to amend the plea so that the grounds of detention supplied by the government may now be challenged appropriately.

He clarified that Wangchuk was not allowed to share the notes with his wife. "He (Wangchuk) has made certain notes on his detention which he wanted to pass to the lawyer. Whatever notes he prepares, he is entitled to the lawyer's assistance. All that we want is for the notes to be passed,” he said.

The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior law officer representing the Centre, said that he has no problem with the notes being shared with the petitioner, but pointed out that the delay in providing the grounds of detention to her should not become a ground to challenge the detention.

The Supreme Court had on October 6 issued a notice seeking a response from the Centre, Union Territory of Ladakh, Superintendent of Police Jodhpur Central jail, after hearing the plea of Angmo against his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) and seeking his release.

While issuing notice to the Centre and others, a two-judge bench of the top court sought detailed responses from the respective (respondents) governments.