Bihar SIR ‘accurate’, political parties, NGOs want to ‘discredit’ exercise: ECI to SC

Contending that the Bihar SIR exercise as "accurate", the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the petitioner political parties and NGOs were making "false allegations" to discredit the process.

The poll body claimed that not a single appeal has been filed by any voter against name deletions since the publication of the final electoral roll.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, which noted the absence of political parties from the hearing due to rallies in the poll-bound state, said it expects the poll panel to look into typographical errors and other mistakes in the final list of Bihar electoral roll prepared after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise as a responsible authority and come out with remedial measures.

Seeking dismissal of pleas challenging the June 24 decision of the poll panel to conduct the Bihar SIR, the EC claimed the petitioners have "ulterior motives" and are merely content with making "false allegations" to discredit the SIR exercise, final electoral roll and the ECI for electoral interest of political parties.

The poll panel, in its affidavit, further said barring appointment of Booth Level Agents (BLAs), the political parties and public-spirited individuals and organisations made no substantial contribution in ensuring that all the eligible electors were included in the final electoral roll.

"The approach of the political parties and the petitioners has been to accuse the ECI and attempt to point out errors in the SIR exercise. In contrast, the ECI not only appointed more than 90,000 BLOs, but also involved political parties and got BLAs appointed. The exercise was conducted on an H2H basis involving more than one visit. All relevant data was uploaded on the websites," it said.