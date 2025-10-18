NC set to concede Nagrota seat in J&K bypolls to Congress to mend strained ties after RS seat snub

SRINAGAR: In a bid to iron out differences in the alliance, the ruling National Conference (NC) is all set to concede the Nagrota Assembly seat in the upcoming J&K bypolls to its ally Congress.

The conciliatory move comes after the NC snubbed the grand old party in the Rajya Sabha polls from Jammu and Kashmir by denying a safe seat.

Sources said the talks are on between NC and Congress at the highest level on the seat sharing on the bypolls to two J&K Assembly seats -- Nagrota (in Jammu) and Budgam (in Kashmir). Congress has been desirous of contesting the Nagrota seat and leaving the Valley seat to NC during the negotiations, they said.

The sources revealed that Congress has been upset and hurt by NC's snub in the Rajya Sabha polls despite making commitments for a safe seat to the party.

Congress wants NC to spare the Nagrota seat for the party, or it would contest from both the bypoll seats.

In the 2024 Assembly polls, BJP’s late Devender Rana had won the Nagrota seat by securing 48,113 votes, while NC’s Joginder Singh was runner-up with 17,641 votes. Balbir Singh of Congress got 5,979 votes.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, also the NC vice president, has confirmed that talks are going on with Congress on the by-elections.

“The NC will contest the Budgam seat, while in Nagrota, we have told the Congress that if it wants to field its own candidate, then NC is ready to support the Congress candidate,” Omar added.

He said Congress has sought a go-ahead from its party high command, and if they get the nod, then the Congress candidate will file the nomination paper for the Nagrota seat, and the NC will openly support the party.