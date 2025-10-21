Trump brushed aside MEA's denial: Congress slams govt after US president repeats 'Russian oil import' claims

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Centre of outsourcing key policy decisions to Washington.

The criticism came after US President said that India is going to pay “massive tariffs” if it continues to buy oil from Russia. Trump also reiterated that PM Modi had assured him that New Delhi is going to halt its oil purchases from Moscow.

The Congress pointed out that US President Donald Trump has mentioned the issue three times in the past five days.

Trump, Congress noted, has also "brushed aside" the foreign ministry's claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi never promised him that India would stop Russian oil imports.

"The matter of India's imports of oil from Russia has been raised by President Trump now thrice in the past five days. And no doubt he will keep increasing this tally as he prepares to meet President (Vladimir) Putin in Budapest later in the week,” Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

"President Trump says he has spoken to his good friend Mr Modi and India has promised to stop these imports. The MEA says that it is unaware of such conversations but President Trump has clearly brushed aside the MEA's attempts at denial."