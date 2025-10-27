Nationwide SIR announced at a time when EC's credibility under suspicion, says Congress

Shortly after the Election Commission of India announced the second phase of the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, covering 12 states and Union Territories, the Congress pointed out that the opposition is not satisfied with the exercise while questioning the credibility of the poll agency.

In a video message posted on X, Congress' media and publicity head Pawan Khera said, "We have not yet received answers to the questions related to the SIR conducted in Bihar so far."

"The situation was such that the Supreme Court had to step in several times to rectify the SIR in Bihar," he pointed out.

The Congress leader alleged that the intentions of the Election Commission and the BJP, "which has made the EC its puppet" regarding the SIR, "have already come to light."