Karnataka SIT finds Rs 80 paid for every fraud voter deletion application in Aland seat

The Karnataka Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged voter list irregularities in the Aland Assembly constituency has found that a data centre operator was paid Rs 80 for each fraudulent voter deletion, IE reported.

The Aland case is among those cited by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his 'vote chori' allegations against the BJP.

According to the SIT, a total of 6,018 applications for voter name deletions were submitted between December 2022 and February 2023, amounting to an estimated Rs 4.8 lakh in payments. Last week, the SIT raided properties linked to BJP leader Subhash Guttedar, who lost from Aland in 2023 to Congress’s B. R. Patil.

The SIT formally took over the probe from CID’s cybercrime unit on September 26. It identified a data centre in Kalaburagi district headquarters as the hub from which the deletion requests were sent.

Investigators traced the initial irregularities to a local resident, Mohammed Ashfaq, whose involvement surfaced in February 2023. Ashfaq was questioned but later released after he claimed innocence and promised to hand over his electronic devices.