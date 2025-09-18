Targeted deletion of minority, SC votes in Aland constituency in 2023 polls: Karnataka MLA Patil

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Congress MLA B R Patil, representing Aland constituency in Karnataka, on Thursday, alleged that a targeted deletion of minority, scheduled caste and backward caste votes occurred during the 2023 state assembly election.

The MLA had won the Assembly election with a margin of over 10,000 votes in 2023.

During a press conference in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday cited the example of the Aland constituency.

He said the top 10 booths with maximum deletions were Congress strongholds.

"Congress won eight out of the 10 booths in 2018. This was not a coincidence; this was a planned operation," he alleged.

Later, speaking to reporters in Delhi, Patil said, "When I learnt about it (deletion of votes), Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge and I went to the Election Commission and the Deputy Commissioner and we held a press conference."

The MLA claimed that there was a conspiracy to defeat him.

A request under Form-7 of the Election Commission was sent by someone to delete voters.

"After this, the returning officer carried out a verification to find out any discrepancy or confusion. The officer ordered a status quo. If the status quo was not maintained and 6,994 votes were deleted then I would have lost the election. This is a big issue," he added.