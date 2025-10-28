Bihar polls: INDIA bloc to release election manifesto in Patna today, Rahul likely to skip event

PATNA: The INDIA bloc will release its joint election manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections on Tuesday evening. The event is expected to see leaders of all the parties who are contesting the elections together. After bitterness over seat-sharing issues, the release of a joint manifesto will come as a boost to the INDIA bloc partners.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, however, will not be present at the event as he is expected to address public rallies in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga on Wednesday. Opposition chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that the election manifesto will present a blueprint of a five-year plan if the opposition alliance is voted to power after the election.

It will focus on unemployment, inflation, migration, education, and farmers’ issues. Taking a swipe at the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Tejashwi said, "We have declared the CM candidate, but what about the NDA? They have so far not declared their CM face nor have talked about their vision for Bihar’s development."

He slammed NDA for talking only about negative things. "People are in a mood to change the 20-year-old ‘khatara’ (rotten) government. We have already launched the election campaign. Even today, we have to address rallies at several places," he added.