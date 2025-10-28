Bihar polls: INDIA bloc to release election manifesto in Patna today, Rahul likely to skip event

PATNA: The INDIA bloc will release its joint election manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections on Tuesday evening. The event is expected to see leaders of all the parties who are contesting the elections together. After bitterness over seat-sharing issues, the release of a joint manifesto will come as a boost to the INDIA bloc partners.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, however, will not be present at the event as he is expected to address public rallies in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga on Wednesday. Opposition chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that the election manifesto will present a blueprint of a five-year plan if the opposition alliance is voted to power after the election.
It will focus on unemployment, inflation, migration, education, and farmers’ issues. Taking a swipe at the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Tejashwi said, "We have declared the CM candidate, but what about the NDA? They have so far not declared their CM face nor have talked about their vision for Bihar’s development."
He slammed NDA for talking only about negative things. "People are in a mood to change the 20-year-old ‘khatara’ (rotten) government. We have already launched the election campaign. Even today, we have to address rallies at several places," he added.
During his recent rallies in Muslim dominated Katihar and Kishanganj, RJD leader claimed that the Waqf (Amendment) Act would be repealed if the opposition was voted to power. "The Waqf (Amendment) Act will be thrown into dustbin if the INDIA bloc is voted to power," he said.
Soon after the release of the manifesto, senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, are scheduled to address various rallies in the state. The dates of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s rallies in Bihar have been changed, and these will now take place on October 30 and November 1. Earlier, it was due to begin on October 28, coinciding with the manifesto release. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to kickstart her election campaign from Bachhwara in Begusrai on October 30.
For the NDA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed public rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai last week. He will visit the state again on October 30. The prime minister is expected to attend a road show in Patna as well.
Both the Congress and the BJP have released their list of star campaigners for the election. The first phase of polling will be held on November 6 and the second phase on November 11. The election results will be declared on November 14.