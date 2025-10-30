83-year-old man dies of heart attack weeks after losing Rs 1.2 crore in Pune ‘digital arrest’ fraud

PUNE: An 83-year-old Pune resident died of a heart attack just a month after being duped of Rs 1.2 crore in a "digital arrest" scam, where fraudsters posing as police and CBI personnel targeted him and his wife, officials said on Thursday.

The fraudsters threatened the man, a retired government official, claiming his name had surfaced in a money laundering case involving a prominent person, they said.

"The man's wife filed a complaint in this connection on Tuesday, a week after he died of a heart attack," a Cyber Police Station official said.

'Digital arrest' is a fraud aimed at extorting money from victims using fear, deceit and intimidation.

Fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officials, using threats of arrest and freezing of bank accounts, among others, to force the victims into paying money as "fine" or sort of security deposit to avoid legal action.

The Pune-based man received a call in August from a person claiming to be an officer from Colaba Police Station.

"The caller cited the 'Naresh Goyal money laundering case' and told the man that his involvement had come to light, but he denied. During another video call, two fraudsters posing as IPS officer Vijay Khanna and CBI officer Daya Nayak threatened that he and his wife would be arrested," the cyber police official said.