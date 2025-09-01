'Cowardly kowtowing': Congress slams govt after Modi-Xi talks

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday attacked the government after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and accused it of "cowardly kowtowing" and capitulation to the "so-called dragon."

The party also termed as "anti-national" Modi's silence on Pakistan-China "jugalbandi" during Operation Sindoor.

Congress general secretary in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh, said that for a long time, India has been accusing China of its "double standards" and "double-speak" on terrorism.

"Now, Prime Minister Modi tells President Xi that India and China are both victims of terrorism. If this is not the so-called elephant capitulating before the so-called dragon, then what is it?" he said on X.

"Even more anti-national is the fact that Prime Minister Modi remained completely silent in his conversation with President Xi about China's jugalbandi with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor , something revealed by top Indian Army officials themselves," Ramesh said.