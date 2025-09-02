IMD issues red alert for Northwest India

NEW DELHI: In anticipation of extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Northwest India, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi.

IMD predicts the rain intensity levels may exceed 210 mm in certain areas over the next three days.

It has also predicted an imminent risk of flash floods in several watersheds and neighborhoods of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana. Residents are advised to remain vigilant over the next 24 hours as severe weather conditions are expected.

In Himachal Pradesh, the districts most at risk include Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Solan. In Uttarakhand, the vulnerable districts are Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, and Uttarkashi. The plains of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi—specifically Ambala, Panchkula, and Yamunanagar—are also threatened by potential flash floods.

The IMD has also projected heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, the Gujarat region, and Coastal Karnataka during the first week of September.

Furthermore, a fresh low-pressure area is expected to form over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Odisha, and will move across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat over the next 3-4 days. This will likely lead to increased monsoon rainfall in Odisha from September 2 to 4, in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh from September 3 to 5, and in Gujarat and parts of North Maharashtra from September 4 to 7.

Due to these dangerous predictions, the IMD has advised fisherfolk to avoid venturing into the Arabian Sea from September 1 to 6.