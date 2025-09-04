Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, MP government over deaths of newborns bitten by rats in Indore hospital

BHOPAL: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday condemned as “horrific, inhuman and insensitive” the deaths of two newborns bitten by rats in the Neonatal ICU of Indore’s MY Hospital, Madhya Pradesh’s largest government facility.

Rahul took to ‘X’ on the issue on Thursday. “In Indore, two newborn babies died due to rat bites in MP’s largest government hospital. This incident is so horrific, inhuman and insensitive that even hearing about it sends shivers down the spine.”

“Children have been snatched from mothers’ laps, simply because the government failed to fulfil its most basic responsibility. The health sector has been deliberately handed over to private hands, where treatment is only for the rich and for the poor, the government hospitals are no longer life-saving, but have become dens of death. The administration, as always says, there will be an investigation, but the question is, when you can’t even ensure the safety of newborn children, what right do you have to run the government?”

“PM Modi and the MP CM should hang their heads in shame. Your government has stripped millions of poor people in the country of their right to health, and now children are being snatched from their mothers’ laps. Modiji, this voice is rising on behalf of those lakhs of parents, who are today victims of governmental negligence. What will be your response?”

“We will not remain silent. This fight is for the rights of every poor person, every family, every child,” Gandhi posted on X on Thursday.