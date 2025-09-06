PM Modi yet to respond to CM Mann's letter seeking Rs 60,000 Crore: Punjab minister Cheema

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, alleging that he is yet to respond to the AAP government's demand for releasing the state's "pending" Rs 60,000 crore with the Centre.

Cheema alleged that the BJP-led Centre has "utterly failed" Punjab in the time of crisis.

Talking to reporters here, he said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had written to Modi for the release of Rs 60,000 crore of the state's funds "stuck" with the Centre.

He claimed the state has suffered a Rs 50,000-crore loss on account of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation and that a payment of Rs 8,000 crore from the Centre's rural development fund is due.

"Till now, the prime minister has not replied to the letter," Cheema said.

He said Union ministers visited the flood-hit state but were only involved in "photo-ops". They "played politics over the bodies", the minister alleged.

"Many people have died in Punjab but the prime minister has not spoken a word," he said.