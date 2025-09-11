Uttarakhand's Nepali heartache: Families divided by unrest await to reach out to loved ones

DEHRADUN: A wave of profound anxiety has swept through the Nepali community residing in Uttarakhand, particularly in Pithoragarh and Dehradun, following the outbreak of violence and civil unrest in Nepal.

With communication lines severely hampered, many are struggling to reach their loved ones, leaving them grappling with an agonising silence.

Nepali people here are desperately attempting to ascertain the situation back home, but phone calls to family members are often being unanswered.

"While some migrant Nepalis have managed to connect using expensive Nepali SIM cards, the high cost restricts prolonged conversations. We can only advise them to stay indoors and look after the children and elderly," one resident shared, highlighting the limited support they can offer from afar.

"We are physically here, maybe, but mentally, we are entirely consumed by the events unfolding in Nepal," expressed a concerned migrant.

The unrest, fueled by anti-corruption protests and a ban on social media, has left the community deeply unsettled. The communication blackout has left many completely unaware of what is happening, deepening their fear.

Sandeep Bohra, a Nepali resident in Pithoragarh, said, "My mother Gaura, father Beer Bahadur, and other family members live in Bajhang. We spoke three days ago, but there has been no contact since then. There's no other way for me to reach them."

Vikram Dhami, another local, shared a similar plight: "My mother and wife are in Nepal. I came here to earn a living, but now I have no idea about their situation."

For Ramesh Ram of Gothilapani, the situation is particularly distressing.

"I managed to speak to my family using a recharged phone, but it was very expensive. Earlier, social media was a cheap way to communicate, but the ban in Nepal has made things much harder," he lamented.

Mahesh Ram, whose family is split between Pithoragarh and Nepal, confirmed, "I haven't been able to speak to my brother or other relatives since the violence began."

The concern extends beyond Pithoragarh to Dehradun, where the Nepali-origin population is equally distraught.