PM rally imposes burden of Rs 100 crore on Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming rally in Bihar’s Purnea will impose a financial burden of Rs 100 crore on the state.
In a post on X, Tejashwi wrote, "Honourable Prime Minister Modi Ji, before showering a deluge of empty promises in Purnea today, kindly take note of the dilapidated rural roads, schools without teachers, crumbling health centres, and the public issues troubling women and youth plagued by inflation, poverty, unemployment, and migration within a 2-3 kilometer radius of your rally venue. You must have surely noticed the deplorable condition of Purnea’s medical college yesterday.”
He continued, "Sir, a single rally of yours imposes a hefty financial burden of Rs 100 crore on a poor state like Bihar. You have held numerous rallies in Bihar. With thousands of crores of such a massive amount, the boundary walls of Bihar’s schools, playgrounds, and separate toilets for girls in schools could have been constructed, and human resources and medicines could have been arranged for health centers."
He also pointed out that government employees including teachers and primary health care workers are forced to abandon their duties and gather crowds for the PM's events.
"Prime Minister Ji, do you remember that 11.5 years ago, from this very Purnea district, you promised to grant special category status to Bihar. What happened to that promise? Are you once again coming to sell false promises and empty rhetoric to the people of Bihar before the elections?" he asked.
Criticising the NDA government in Bihar led by chief minister Nitish Kumar, the RJD leader said that the PM loudly proclaims 'Jungle Raj, Jungle Raj' to drown out the failures of the government formed 11 years ago at the centre and 20 years ago in the state.
"Your shortcomings and public welfare issues got buried in this imaginary noise. But Bihar and its people are now well aware of your pretense, and therefore, lies will no longer work in Bihar," he claimed.
Earlier, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad had slammed PM Modi over false promises made to people of Bihar. "People know your ‘joomlas’. Now they will not be misled by your ‘joomlas’ and teach you a lesson in the upcoming assembly elections," he said, while reacting to PM’s frequent visit to election bound Bihar.
PM Modi is scheduled to visit Purnea today to inaugurate newly developed Purnea airport terminal. In addition, he is expected to launch the National Makhana Board and other development projects worth Rs.3,600 crore on the occasion. He will also lay foundation stone of a Thermal Power project in Bhagalpur and flag off multiple trains.