PM rally imposes burden of Rs 100 crore on Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Criticising the NDA government in Bihar led by chief minister Nitish Kumar, the RJD leader said that the PM loudly proclaims 'Jungle Raj, Jungle Raj' to drown out the failures of the government formed 11 years ago at the centre and 20 years ago in the state.

"Your shortcomings and public welfare issues got buried in this imaginary noise. But Bihar and its people are now well aware of your pretense, and therefore, lies will no longer work in Bihar," he claimed.

Earlier, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad had slammed PM Modi over false promises made to people of Bihar. "People know your ‘joomlas’. Now they will not be misled by your ‘joomlas’ and teach you a lesson in the upcoming assembly elections," he said, while reacting to PM’s frequent visit to election bound Bihar.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Purnea today to inaugurate newly developed Purnea airport terminal. In addition, he is expected to launch the National Makhana Board and other development projects worth Rs.3,600 crore on the occasion. He will also lay foundation stone of a Thermal Power project in Bhagalpur and flag off multiple trains.