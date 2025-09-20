Modi govt's foreign policy has 'failed': Opposition parties slam Centre over US H-1B visa hike

He said the government must introspect as to why India is facing such difficulties in foreign policy and national security.

"Is it because you have reduced these issues to gimmicks? After all, it's not Modi who suffers, but common Indians. You have sacrificed our long-term gains for domestic posturing. 2014-2024 has been a lost decade," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the Centre's "stunning silence" means "absolute darkness" for those who depend on it.

The revised H1B visa fee would hit not just lakhs of working professionals from India, but also the companies who hire them, he said, adding that the government should speak to the country's citizens as well as the US administration to resolve the crisis.

"Had 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', 'Make in India' and other such slogans been actually implemented, it would not have been so chaotic," he said on X.

"The weakening rupee against the dollar and the tariffs have anyway hit us hard, and as flowery or brave as the ruling party's talk may sound, we need to look at the stark reality," the MLA representing the Worli assembly constituency in Mumbai said.

"Now the H1B visa fee! It's going to hit not just lakhs of working professionals from India, but also the companies who hire them. A great Indo-US relationship is great for the world, but a silence from our government is absolute darkness for those who depend on it," he said.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu condemned the US decision and said it would have an adverse impact on Indian tech companies and job aspirants.

"India tops the list of countries availing H-1B visas, followed by China. Either to bring pressure on the American government or to hold consultations over Trump's actions, the BJP government at the Centre has completely failed in addressing the issue," he told reporters.

"We demand that the Centre find a solution through diplomatic negotiations. Why are they maintaining this strategic silence? Why is the Centre doing optics by showing Trump as a great friend? Very ineffective diplomacy by the Centre is happening," he alleged.