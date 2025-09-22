DNA, CCTV evidence corroborate key accused's role in South Calcutta Law College rape case

KOLKATA: Investigating officers of Kolkata Police have claimed in their chargesheet that DNA reports corroborated the role of key accused Monojit ‘Mango’ Mishra in the alleged rape of a student inside South Calcutta Law College.

Police sources on Monday claimed the DNA test results of samples found on the clothes of the 24-year-old survivor matched those of the accused. Blood samples were taken from both the survivor and the accused to conduct the DNA test.

The chargesheet was submitted to the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Alipore, naming Mishra, the prime accused and an alumnus of the college, along with three others.

"DNA tests also corroborated the presence of both the survivor and the accused at the crime spot (inside the guard room of the educational institution). The DNA report appears to be one of the important pieces of evidence in this case," the police officer told PTI.