South Calcutta Law College terminates contract of prime accused in gang rape, expels two student accused

KOLKATA: The authorities of the South Calcutta Law College on Tuesday terminated service of its contractual employee, Manojit Mishra, the prime accused in the gang rape incident while other two accused, the students of the college, were expelled from the college. Mishra, along with co-accused Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee, was arrested by the police.

After a meeting of the college’s governing body, its chairman and Trinamool Congress MLA Ashok Deb said, “The governing body has unanimously decided to terminate the services of Mishra and the two other students will be expelled with immediate effect. The security agency, assigned with the job of security of the college premises, will also be showcaused.”

It has also been decided to ensure that the other two accused students, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee, do not get admission in any other college following their expulsion. The governing body of the South Calcutta Law College met for the first time on Tuesday after the alleged gang rape incident.

The college authorities have said that they will provide all possible assistance to the police and administration to ensure exemplary punishment to the accused students. Mishra, the prime accused, got a job as a temporary teaching staff of the college in 2024. The tenure was extended in stages subsequently. The college governing body has also decided that Mishra would have to return the money to the college that he got for offering his service as a contractual employee.

Questions have been raised about how the college authorities appointed Mishra as a temporary staff member despite the police complaint earlier.

In response, governing body member Haripada Banik said, "There were various complaints against the prime accused, which were reported to the police. But no action was taken against him. However, I cannot say how he got the job. Complaints were coming from within the college since he joined the job. He started a threat culture in the college.”