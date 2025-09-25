NDMA kicks off post-disaster assessment in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: In a critical step towards recovery, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has launched its Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) in Uttarakhand, following a devastating monsoon season that has left a trail of destruction across the state.
Expert teams have been deployed to gauge the true extent of the damage and formulate a comprehensive strategy for rehabilitation and reconstruction.
The PDNA process, which commenced on Wednesday, saw the first teams arrive in the severely affected districts of Uttarkashi and Chamoli. These specialists held initial meetings with District Magistrates to discuss the assessment framework before embarking on detailed ground surveys of the damaged areas starting Thursday.
Uttarakhand has borne the brunt of relentless heavy rainfall, landslides, and flash floods this monsoon, resulting in widespread devastation.
Official figures confirm a grim toll: 135 lives lost, 148 people injured, and 90 still reported missing.
Infrastructure has also suffered immensely, with significant damage to livestock, residential properties, roads, electricity and water supply networks, and agricultural land.
"This year's monsoon has inflicted immense damage on the state due to excessive rainfall, landslides, and sudden floods," Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation told TNIE adding, "The PDNA will provide a real picture of the losses, guiding our efforts for comprehensive recovery."
He added that all departmental officials have been briefed through workshops under NDMA's guidance.
Four specialised teams have been constituted for the PDNA.
According to a spokesperson from the State Disaster Management Office, these teams will conduct surveys across various regions: one covering Dehradun, Haridwar, Uttarkashi, and Tehri; another focusing on Pauri, Champawat, and Rudraprayag; a third in Pithoragarh, Almora, and Bageshwar; and the fourth in Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, and Champawat.
The teams comprise a diverse group of experts from the NDMA, the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), IIT Roorkee, the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), alongside state government officials.
An official spokesperson told, the primary objective of the PDNA is to assess the full extent of the damage and formulate a holistic rehabilitation and reconstruction strategy. This includes a detailed study of the socio economic impact, prioritizing both short-term relief and long-term reconstruction plans.
The assessment will cover crucial social sectors like housing, education, health, and public buildings, alongside vital infrastructure such as drinking water systems, roads, electricity grids, and bridges.
Productive sectors, including agriculture, animal husbandry, forestry, tourism, and cultural heritage, are also on the evaluation agenda, aiming to ensure a resilient and sustainable future for the Himalayan state.