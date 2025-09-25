NDMA kicks off post-disaster assessment in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: In a critical step towards recovery, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has launched its Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) in Uttarakhand, following a devastating monsoon season that has left a trail of destruction across the state.

Expert teams have been deployed to gauge the true extent of the damage and formulate a comprehensive strategy for rehabilitation and reconstruction.

The PDNA process, which commenced on Wednesday, saw the first teams arrive in the severely affected districts of Uttarkashi and Chamoli. These specialists held initial meetings with District Magistrates to discuss the assessment framework before embarking on detailed ground surveys of the damaged areas starting Thursday.

Uttarakhand has borne the brunt of relentless heavy rainfall, landslides, and flash floods this monsoon, resulting in widespread devastation.

Official figures confirm a grim toll: 135 lives lost, 148 people injured, and 90 still reported missing.

Infrastructure has also suffered immensely, with significant damage to livestock, residential properties, roads, electricity and water supply networks, and agricultural land.

"This year's monsoon has inflicted immense damage on the state due to excessive rainfall, landslides, and sudden floods," Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation told TNIE adding, "The PDNA will provide a real picture of the losses, guiding our efforts for comprehensive recovery."