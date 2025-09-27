Police intensify crackdown on 'I Love Muhammad' campaign; prominent Muslim cleric among several arrested in UP

The police crackdown on the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign among Muslims has intensified in several districts across Uttar Pradesh, with a prominent cleric being among eight people arrested on Saturday.
Prominent Muslim scholar and president of the Ittehad-e-Millat Parishad, Maulana Tauqeer Raza, along with seven others, were arrested on Saturday after being allegedly kept under house arrest following a call for protest against the police crackdown on the campaign on Friday.
A local court has sent Raza and seven others to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly "masterminding" what the police described as a violent clash on Friday.
As many as ten FIRs have been registered in connection with the campaign across the Bareilly district, with each one naming between 150 and 200 Muslims as accused.
According to police, a group of people carrying 'I Love Muhammad' posters clashed with police outside a mosque in the Kotwali area of Bareilly after Friday prayers. The crowd was reportedly angry over the last-minute cancellation of a proposed demonstration called by Raza, due to permission being denied by authorities.
The police alleged that the violence was the result of a "planned conspiracy," calling it an attempt to disrupt peace.
"A few days ago, an organisation proposed holding a march on Friday and submitting a memorandum in support of a protest. We informed them that written permission would be needed for any such programme, as Section 163 of the BNSS (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) is in effect throughout the district," said Bareilly District Magistrate (DM) Avnish Singh.
Meanwhile, in the Barabanki district, a banner with I love Muhammed slogan was torn down by miscreants on Friday night, sparking tensions.
According to locals, a watchman named Dhanni had broken the rope with a stick and brought down the banner, prompting Muslims to gather at the area.
The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed at a nearby mosque. The footage reportedly shows Dhanni using a stick to topple the banner. Police have seized the video and launched an investigation.
The additional superintendent of police and the circle officer arrived at the scene, and police from several police stations were called to the village.
Meanwhile, the watchman's family had alleged that some people broke into their house, vandalised it and stole belongings.
In the Mau district, a group of Muslims who took out a procession chanting 'I Love Muhammad' in the Nai Bazaar area after Friday prayers was chased away by the police using batons.
Four Muslims were arrested in Varanasi for taking out similar processions and putting up posters with 'I Love Muhammad' slogans.
A derogatory post targeting the campaign led to communal violence in Gujarat's Bahial on Wednesday, with local Muslims alleging that the police sided with Hindu right-wing groups as they targeted and attacked properties of the minority community.
According to the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), as of September 23, at least 21 cases have been registered with over 1,324 Muslims accused and 38 arrested, in connection with banners displaying the slogan “I Love Muhammad," accross the country.
The crackdown started after an initial case was registered in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur during an Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession. Local Hindu groups objected to the banner, alleging that it was "deliberately" placed in a mixed neighbourhood where Hindu festivals like Ram Navami are "traditionally" celebrated.
Tensions escalated as both communities accused each other of provocation—Hindus claimed their posters were damaged, while Muslims said they were targeted for expressing devotion.
According to APCR, as many as 16 FIRs were filed in connection with the banners and more than 1,000 Muslims have been identified as accused across districts in UP, including Unnao (8 cases, 85 accused, 5 arrested), Baghpat (150 accused, 2 arrested), Kaiserganj (355 accused), Shahjahanpur (200 accused) and Kaushambi (24 accused, 3 arrested).
Social media amplified the campaign, with hashtags like #ILoveMuhammad trending widely, prompting users to share images and change profile pictures. Political leaders, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, weighed in, noting that expressing religious devotion is protected under the Constitution.
Rights groups and lawyers have also pointed out that the police action targeting the religious expression of Muslims goes against the right to religious freedom of the community.