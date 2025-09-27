Police intensify crackdown on 'I Love Muhammad' campaign; prominent Muslim cleric among several arrested in UP

The police crackdown on the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign among Muslims has intensified in several districts across Uttar Pradesh, with a prominent cleric being among eight people arrested on Saturday.

Prominent Muslim scholar and president of the Ittehad-e-Millat Parishad, Maulana Tauqeer Raza, along with seven others, were arrested on Saturday after being allegedly kept under house arrest following a call for protest against the police crackdown on the campaign on Friday.

A local court has sent Raza and seven others to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly "masterminding" what the police described as a violent clash on Friday.

As many as ten FIRs have been registered in connection with the campaign across the Bareilly district, with each one naming between 150 and 200 Muslims as accused.

According to police, a group of people carrying 'I Love Muhammad' posters clashed with police outside a mosque in the Kotwali area of Bareilly after Friday prayers. The crowd was reportedly angry over the last-minute cancellation of a proposed demonstration called by Raza, due to permission being denied by authorities.

The police alleged that the violence was the result of a "planned conspiracy," calling it an attempt to disrupt peace.

"A few days ago, an organisation proposed holding a march on Friday and submitting a memorandum in support of a protest. We informed them that written permission would be needed for any such programme, as Section 163 of the BNSS (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) is in effect throughout the district," said Bareilly District Magistrate (DM) Avnish Singh.

Meanwhile, in the Barabanki district, a banner with I love Muhammed slogan was torn down by miscreants on Friday night, sparking tensions.

According to locals, a watchman named Dhanni had broken the rope with a stick and brought down the banner, prompting Muslims to gather at the area.