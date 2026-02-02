Centre tells SC Sonam Wangchuk incited unrest in Ladakh, sought Nepal-Bangladesh-like agitation

NEW DELHI: Defending the detention of Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), the Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that the popular climate activist has attempted to provoke the younger generation into pushing Ladakh towards a situation similar to Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

"The climate activist Sonam Wangchuk wanted the Union Territory to face an agitation and violence similar to what transpired in Nepal and Bangladesh," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior law officer appearing for the Centre, submitted before a Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale.

Opposing the plea of Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of the jailed activist, Mehta added that Wangchuk wanted Ladakh to “become Nepal or Bangladesh”. He said, "We all know what happened in Bangladesh. He is targeting the impressionable youth. The moment you say ‘ours’ and ‘theirs’ in this country, you are doing something against the country."

Elaborating further, Mehta contended that Wangchuk had made alleged inflammatory speeches, using Mahatma Gandhi’s name only as a facade at the beginning and end of his talks.

"His speech at the beginning and end is always Gandhiji. But in the middle, whatever you say, you use Gandhiji as a cover. This is usually done when inflammatory speeches are made," Mehta said, adding that Wangchuk was misleading the younger generation to emulate what happened in Nepal.