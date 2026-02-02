Union Budget provides new opportunities for investment, employment in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: UP CM Yogi Adityanath described the Union budget (2026-27) as a balanced document of reform, growth, and fiscal discipline, which would provide new opportunities for development, investment, and employment in Uttar Pradesh.
He claimed that the development journey undertaken by the country during the last 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reflected at the ground level.
In an interaction with media persons here on Monday, the UP CM expressed confidence that the Union Budget 2026-27 will enable Uttar Pradesh to play a leading role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.
“By weaving the three elements-- reform, growth, and fiscal discipline -- together, this Budget provides a strong foundation for building a strong and self-reliant India, connecting with future generations. This Budget has been prepared keeping in mind the aspirations of all sections of society, including farmers, youth, women, and the poor. Naturally, it opens new avenues to fulfil the expectations and development needs of Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous State,” he said.
The Chief Minister said that the most important and far-reaching aspect of the Budget was the announcement of a provision of Rs 10,000 crore for MSMEs.
“Uttar Pradesh leads the country in the sector and has the largest MSME base in the country. Currently, approximately 96 lakh MSME units are active in Uttar Pradesh, through which nearly three crore people are directly or indirectly connected to livelihoods and economic progress,” the CM added.
Meanwhile, Yogi slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s 'PDA' pitch, saying the opposition party cared more about 'parivar' (family) than marginalised communities.
In fact, while reacting to the Union Budget 2026- 27, the SP chief had claimed that the Budget largely ignored the 'PDA' (pichde, Dalit and 'alpshanyak').
Responding to a query on SP chief’s remarks, Yogi said: "Those who make such claims must be asked that while the double engine government has ensured that 25 crore people across the country, including six crore in Uttar Pradesh, move ahead with pride and dignity, why could the same not be achieved during their tenure?"
"The PDA must have been there then, too," he said.
The UP CM questioned why the 'PDA' was not discussed during the previous government, alleging that the past dispensation had only cared about 'parivar'.
He claimed safeguarding the 'PDA' was merely a ruse to mislead the masses for the sake of the dynasty.
"For the Prime Minister, the nation is family. Our vision is to help the poor, youth, and farmers. Our goal is to ensure top-class infrastructure, one aimed at realising the goal of an 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and 'viksit' Bharat. Those without vision, those who lack any plan for the future, can only make such meaningless claims," said Yogi.
He also dismissed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Union budget and pointed out that various budgetary allocations would facilitate the country's growth.
While talking about the connectivity, the CM claimed that the Noida International Airport (NIA) was ready for inauguration and was due to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month.
“The airport is completely ready. The Aerodrome Licence for the airport is in the final stages…,” said the CM.
Relating the substantial allocation made for the defence sector with a potential boost to the development of a defence manufacturing corridor in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi said: "Six nodes of the defence manufacturing corridor are being developed in the State. We have received investment proposals worth Rs 12,500 crore for these nodes, and the projects are being implemented. As many as 40,000 youths have found employment due to this."
He added that various defence-related projects are being undertaken in Uttar Pradesh.
The Brahmos missile is already being manufactured in Lucknow. Drone manufacturing is on the rise. Adani Ammunition Works is set to come up in Kanpur, and Bharat Dynamics Limited will soon commence manufacturing in Jhansi," Yogi said, asserting that increased defence allocation in the Union budget would help Uttar Pradesh emerge as a hub of defence manufacturing in the country.
He also said apart from the six nodes, efforts were underway to develop more defence manufacturing hubs by facilitating industrialisation through land banks.
The CM said that this fund will prove to be extremely important, especially for the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, which Uttar Pradesh has successfully promoted by linking it with branding, designing, packaging, and exports.
The Chief Minister said that the budget has announced the creation of a massive infrastructure fund of Rs 12.20 lakh crore, which will play a decisive role in infrastructure development, strengthening connectivity, and giving a new impetus to various key sectors in Uttar Pradesh.
“The Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors also pass through Uttar Pradesh, as a result of which the country’s largest logistics hub is being developed within the State. Uttar Pradesh will directly benefit from this in terms of industry, trade, and job creation,” Yogi said.
He said: “Uttar Pradesh plays a crucial role in 20 inland waterways declared in the country. The country’s first inland waterway between Varanasi and Haldia has already been launched in the State, while proposals have been prepared to develop waterways for its expansion to Varanasi, Prayagraj, and the Yamuna River.”
The CM said that Uttar Pradesh has received two important corridors out of the seven high-speed rail corridors announced in the Budget. The Chief Minister said that the Budget has further strengthened Uttar Pradesh’s potential in the bio-pharma sector.
"The process of developing a bulk drug park in Lalitpur over an area of approximately 1,200 acres has been accelerated, while the work on the medical device park in the Yamuna Authority area of Gautam Buddha Nagar has also reached a very advanced stage," he added.
While elaborating on data centre investments, the CM said: "Steps taken by the central government to develop India as a data centre hub will give Uttar Pradesh a new direction. Data centres with investments exceeding ₹22,000 crore are being established in the State. So far, data centres with a capacity of about 700 MW have been set up, and construction work is progressing rapidly. The funds earmarked for this sector will play a key role in establishing UP as a national data centre hub."
CM Yogi claimed that if the government ensured basic facilities and a robust security system, any religious or historical centre could naturally become a world-class tourist destination.
About the State tourism, CM said that the Union Budget 2026-27 provided for the development of 15 archaeological sites across the country, of which Sarnath (Varanasi) and Hastinapur (Meerut) are in UP.
“Development of these historical and mythological sites will give fresh impetus to the State’s tourism sector. Other sites of historical and religious importance will also be developed on similar lines, further strengthening tourism and accelerating overall development,” he added.
To further strengthen tourism, a special nationwide campaign was launched to promote tourist guides, under which 10,000 guides will receive training and skill upgrades.
The move shall enhance facilities at tourist destinations and create new employment opportunities at the local level.