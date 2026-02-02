Union Budget provides new opportunities for investment, employment in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: UP CM Yogi Adityanath described the Union budget (2026-27) as a balanced document of reform, growth, and fiscal discipline, which would provide new opportunities for development, investment, and employment in Uttar Pradesh.

He claimed that the development journey undertaken by the country during the last 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reflected at the ground level.

In an interaction with media persons here on Monday, the UP CM expressed confidence that the Union Budget 2026-27 will enable Uttar Pradesh to play a leading role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

“By weaving the three elements-- reform, growth, and fiscal discipline -- together, this Budget provides a strong foundation for building a strong and self-reliant India, connecting with future generations. This Budget has been prepared keeping in mind the aspirations of all sections of society, including farmers, youth, women, and the poor. Naturally, it opens new avenues to fulfil the expectations and development needs of Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous State,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the most important and far-reaching aspect of the Budget was the announcement of a provision of Rs 10,000 crore for MSMEs.

“Uttar Pradesh leads the country in the sector and has the largest MSME base in the country. Currently, approximately 96 lakh MSME units are active in Uttar Pradesh, through which nearly three crore people are directly or indirectly connected to livelihoods and economic progress,” the CM added.

Meanwhile, Yogi slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s 'PDA' pitch, saying the opposition party cared more about 'parivar' (family) than marginalised communities.

In fact, while reacting to the Union Budget 2026- 27, the SP chief had claimed that the Budget largely ignored the 'PDA' (pichde, Dalit and 'alpshanyak').

Responding to a query on SP chief’s remarks, Yogi said: "Those who make such claims must be asked that while the double engine government has ensured that 25 crore people across the country, including six crore in Uttar Pradesh, move ahead with pride and dignity, why could the same not be achieved during their tenure?"

"The PDA must have been there then, too," he said.