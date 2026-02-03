Piyush Goyal hails trade pact with US, says it's a good omen for India's bright future

Calling the India–US trade agreement a “good omen for India’s bright future”, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the deal would open up vast opportunities for the poor, fishermen, farmers and youth.

A day after India and the United States finalised the trade deal and Washington slashed punitive tariffs on New Delhi from 50 per cent to 18 per cent, Goyal is set to address Parliament on the agreement.

Describing it as the best trade deal India has secured with the US in the region, he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and his personal rapport with US President Donald Trump for its successful conclusion.

He said India had safeguarded the interests of sensitive sectors, particularly agriculture, dairy and animal husbandry, and added that Prime Minister Modi has consistently paid special attention to the welfare of stakeholders in these sectors.

Saying that the final details of the trade deal are still being worked out and that an India–US joint statement will be issued shortly, Goyal termed it “regrettable” that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was trying to mislead the nation on the agreement, adding that he had “nothing to do with India’s progress.”