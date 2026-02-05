ECI briefs Central Observers ahead of Assembly elections in four States, one UT

NEW DELHI: Kick-starting the pre-poll exercise, the ECI on Thursday organised briefing meetings for General, Police and Expenditure Observers to be deployed as Central Observers for the forthcoming assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The ECI in an official statement said that over 1,400 officers, including 714 General Observers, 233 Police Observers and 497 Expenditure Observers, have been called for the briefing meetings.

Addressing the observers, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said that they have been selected to serve as the beacons of the poll panel. He added that they should ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

He also said that their presence will energise the entire election machinery across 824 constituencies, where elections are going to be held.

During the meeting, election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi were also present.